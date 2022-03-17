‘It’s our duty’: Ukrainian Parliament still meeting amid war

(NewsNation) — Ukrainian Parliament members are still conducting in-person meetings despite the dangers of Russia’s invasion.

Parliament has met three times since the war began, conducting votes in their official buildings, according to Solomiia Bobrovska, the deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to NATO.

“Next week, the Parliament will gather probably again, and we will continue to ask the states to have an appeal. … We have to recognize Russia as the terrorist,” Bobrovska said on “Banfield.”

Bobrovksa said 350 out of 423 members of Parliament came to Kyiv earlier in the week. She said no one can stop them from doing their jobs.

“We understand the risks, but it’s our duty.”

On Tuesday, Bobrovska was being interviewed live on “Banfield,” when she had to cut things off early due to nearby bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed the German Parliament, asking that country to tear down what he called a wall between “free and unfree” Europe by helping stop the war in Ukraine. .

In a video address, Zelenskyy urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to restore freedom to Ukraine, tapping Germany’s collective memory with reference to the historic 1948-1949 Berlin Airlift and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.