It’s possible that McFadden had more victims: Ex-FBI agent

(NewsNation) — There have been many children reported missing in Oklahoma since Jesse McFadden was let out of prison in 2020, and NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield questions if that’s a coincidence.

Last week, McFadden fatally shot his wife, her three teenage children and their two teenage friends — before killing himself. McFadden was a convicted sex offender and rapist who was about to stand trial for yet another sex offense.

Former FBI agent Kathlene Canning-Mello told “Banfield” that it’s possible that the the missing children listed by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were also victims of McFadden’s.

“It’s definitely a possibility. Given what we know about Jesse McFadden’s behavior, the fact that he was a sexual predator. I’m seeing many characteristics of psychopathy in his behavior, as well … During the decadeslong patterns that we have seen in his lifetime of offending, I think it’s a question that needs to be answered, and I’m relieved to see that the OSBI is now investigating this case,” Canning-Mello said.