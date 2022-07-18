Ivana Trump’s funeral details announced

(NewsNation) — Friends and family of Ivana Trump will gather Wednesday at New York City’s St. Vincent Ferrer Church to celebrate her legacy, according to multiple reports.

At the age of 73, the former model was found dead near stairs in her apartment last week. A medical examiner ruled Trump’s death an accident. She died of “blunt impact injuries” to her torso, according to an official release from the medical examiner’s office.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, in lobby of Trump Casino in Atlantic City, 1987.

Ivana was the first wife of former President Donald Trump. The couple was married from 1977 to 1992 and had three children together, as well as nine grandchildren.

People magazine confirmed that her three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, all plan to attend the funeral. It is presumed that Donald Trump will also be in attendance.

Businessman Donald Trump and his wife Ivana appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, April 25, 1988. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Instead of bringing flowers to the funeral, the Trump family has requested that guests donate to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, according to People.

“Ivana was philanthropically involved with many charities throughout her entire life, but always remained steadfast and passionate in her love for animals. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to support Ivana in her mission to help dogs and donate to Big Dog Rescue Ranch,” the donation page reads.