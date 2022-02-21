Jolie and Pitt in custody battle over $164M chateau

(NewsNation Now) — A divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt just went from bitter to nuclear and it involves the sale of Jolie’s portion of the Chateau Miraval in the south of France.

The exes purchased the 35-room mansion and vineyard for $28 million in 2008 and even got married there years later.

Now, Angelina wants no part of it, so she sold her half to a wine business run by a Russian oligarch.

“I think this is about spite,” Rob Shuter, an author and expert in everything celeb, said Monday on “Banfield.” “I think this is to get him back. Angelina is very, very angry with Brad Pitt.”

Pitt is livid and just filed suit against her, basically claiming she had no right to sell without his permission.

“I think this is the place where Brad Pitt really thought he would retire,” Shuter said. “He loves it there. There’s reports that he even sang to the grapes. He’s out there looking after this vineyard.”

Pitt claims breach of contract. He’s suing Jolie for damages and attempting to get the sale reversed.

“A family judge has to balance between the dollars and cents and the best interest of the children and I think it’s going to weigh more in favor of Pitt, even if he has to pay a bigger price for it,” family law attorney Brad Micklin said on “Banfield.” “Nobody’s gonna want to put the children out of that house.”

Micklin believes the couple could be using the media attention to drive up the property’s cost. The place is now worth $164 million.

“Whether it’s Pitt trying to buy out his interest again, or if Angelina really does want to get out of the winery … I think it’s gonna be a long road before we find an answer to it,” Micklin said.