Josh Groban talks new album, 40th birthday & the role he said ‘no’ to on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) – There’s no mistaking the pipes of multi-Grammy, Tony and Emmy award nominated singer Josh Groban, and he has more than 30 million album sales to show for it. In fact, in the last decade, he’s the only artist with two albums to appear on Billboard’s Top 20.

Groban joined Ashleigh Banfield Friday night to talk about his new album, Harmony (Deluxe), out now for the world to hear.

