Sports and news commentator Keith Olbermann joined Ashleigh Banfield on her new show ‘Banfield,’ where he addressed his controversial tweet on “wasting” coronavirus vaccines on Texas.

Olbermann also talked about becoming a published author at age 14 and his advocacy for shelter dogs, despite having a dog allergy.

Watch Olbermann’s full interview in the video player above.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.