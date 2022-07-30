‘I know what it’s like to struggle’: Woman shares with strangers after winning Kentucky Lottery earlier this month

(NewsNation) — Crystal Dunn decided to pay it forward after winning over $146,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery earlier this month.

She told NewsNation that she was home playing online lottery games when she got a jackpot notification.

“I felt like I got this really unexpected gift that I hadn’t planned on, and I wanted to pass it on to others and give them an unexpected gift as well,” Dunn said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “I know what it’s like to struggle, and I also know that the economy is pretty crazy right now for everyone. I really just wanted to do something nice for others.

After depositing her check, Dunn decided to buy 20 supermarket gift cards worth $100 dollar each. She gave them out, randomly, to stunned shoppers.

Dunn also says she plans on using the winnings on buying a car and paying off bills.

Watch the full interview with Crystal Dunn in the video at the top of the page.