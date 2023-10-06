Kidnapping doesn’t define Charlotte Sena: Survivors on healing 

(NewsNation) — Kidnapping victim Charlotte Sena “doesn’t owe anybody her story,” missing persons advocate Alicia Kozak said during an appearance Friday night on “Banfield.”

Kozak can relate to Sena, and she wants her to know that kidnapping doesn’t need to define her life story.

Kozak was kidnapped at 13 years old by someone she met online. Her kidnapper livestreamed himself torturing her in a basement dungeon before she was rescued by police after four days.

“It will always be something that happened to her, but it is not who she is. It does not need to define her. And I truly hope that if she does choose to share her story, that it is her choice and that she knows that she never has to share it,” Kozak said.

Katie Beers also joined “Banfield” on Friday to discus the case. Beers, too, was abducted when she was 9 years old, but by a family “friend,” and held in an underground bunker for 17 days before being rescued.

Both Beers and Kozak hope Sena knows she’s not alone in her healing journey.

“The human spirit is so strong that you have no idea what you’re capable of,” Kozak added.

The suspect in connection with the abduction of Sena was charged earlier this week. Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. He was held without bail, according to the Times Union.