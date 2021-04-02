Kim and Penn Holderness on creating viral internet videos and how to navigate as a YouTube family

(Banfield) — Kim and Penn Holderness first started creating YouTube content with their family 7 years ago. They had their first viral sensation with Xmas Jammies.

Now, they have over 5 million subscribers and 1 billion total views for their lighthearted parodies, sketches, and vlogs. The couple joined Banfield to discuss their internet journey along with their new book ‘Everybody Fights: Why Not Get Better At It?’

