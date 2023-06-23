Kohberger prosecutors consult Idaho families on death penalty

(NewsNation) — There are 27 days left before a decision must be made about pursuing the death penalty for Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Families of the victims met with prosecutors to discuss their wishes on the matter, a source close to the investigation told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment last month. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022.

If Kohberger is guilty, Kernodle’s mother, Cara Northington, has indicated she would like to see Kohberger in prison for life, rather than face the death penalty. Kernodle’s father, Jeff said he’s in favor of the death penalty. The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen are in favor of the death penalty, as well. Ethan Chapin’s family have not yet made their stance on the matter public.

New documents in the case were released Friday.

One of the motions filed by the attorney representing Kohberger is seeking all DNA profiles developed during the investigation.

“There is no explanation for the total lack of DNA evidence from the victims in Mr. Kohberger’s apartment, office, home or vehicle,” public defender Anne Taylor said.

The judge also ruled that cameras will remain in court, for now, and the gag order in place will be less restrictive.

“Given the high-profile nature of this case, the public’s interests in watching what is happening in the courtroom, and Kohberger’s fundamental right to fair trial by an impartial jury, the Court will reserve ruling on the issue of cameras in the courtroom,” the judge said, per court documents.