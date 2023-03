(NewsNation) — In a new documentary by the Law&Crime Network, suspect Bryan Kohberger’s former neighbors speak out about his “strange” behavior shortly after the University of Idaho killings.

Kohberger apparently brought up the murders in conversations just days after they occurred.

The documentary also reveals text messages and details about an acquaintance Kohberger had at a pool party.

Law & Crime correspondent Sierra Gillespie shares more in the video player above.