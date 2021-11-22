(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield will interview Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.
Ashleigh will interview Rittenhouse in a way no one has heard him. She will come with her questions but also ask questions from NewsNation viewers. You can use this form to submit your questions to Rittenhouse as part of Ashleigh’s interview on her show, “Banfield.”
You can watch the interview on NewsNation, or by visiting this page. We will remove the cable login authenticator for the hour-long interview.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
