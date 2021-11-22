KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial prior to being found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield will interview Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Ashleigh will interview Rittenhouse in a way no one has heard him. She will come with her questions but also ask questions from NewsNation viewers. You can use this form to submit your questions to Rittenhouse as part of Ashleigh’s interview on her show, “Banfield.”

You can watch the interview on NewsNation, or by visiting this page. We will remove the cable login authenticator for the hour-long interview.