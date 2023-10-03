LA model Maleesa Mooney was pregnant: Sister

(NewsNation) — Many questions remain about the murder of model Maleesa Mooney in Los Angeles.

Her sister, Jourdin Pauline, revealed to NewsNation on Tuesday that Mooney had damage to her entire body “from her head to her toes” and that she was pregnant.

“All I know is it was a torturous act,” Pauline said. “They (the suspect) did multiple things to her body, you know?” The police “can’t even pinpoint what exactly took her.”

Police haven’t released any details about the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the killing of Mooney, or Nichole Coats, another L.A. model, who died nearby in the span of a week. Police haven’t said the two cases are connected, but friends and family say the similarities are hard to ignore.

They share concerns about a predator working the modeling world.

Pauline said she’s doing her “own investigation at this point.”

“I’m giving them everything that I know. … They said they can’t let us know anything,” Pauline said.

Pauline is a well-known South American pop star. In an emotional social media post, she vowed to provide justice for her sister.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister, my heart is crushed,” she said in an Instagram post. “This hurts so bad.”