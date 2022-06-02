Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim to be honored

(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was in the Tulsa health care facility when the Wednesday shooting happened. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was killed in the shooting.

“I was in the hospital yesterday, and I went to see a patient in the ER. I came down to my office, and as soon as I get into the office, my daughter sent called me and said, ‘Daddy, there is an active shooting at St. Francis, where are you?'”

Folly spoke Thursday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield” about his dear friend and colleague.

Together, they started the “Light in the World Development Foundation,” with a mission to build up communities by ensuring access to clean water, quality education and affordable health care.

On the Friday before the shooting, Phillips made a special request of Folly.

“He said to me, ‘Son, I am older than you.’ He always joked with me. I said, ‘I know, father.’ And he said that ‘in case something happened to me, or I die before you, don’t stop this project,'” Folly said on “Banfield.”

Folly didn’t know it at the time, but that turned out to be Phillips’ last request — to continue the work of their foundation — and it’s a request Folly says he’ll do everything possible to honor.