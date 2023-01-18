Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation.

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court Wednesday, and will remain in police custody without bail until his next status hearing Feb. 9.

Their children remained in state custody under Massachusetts Department of Children & Families. Lopes, the lead detective on the case, told “Banfield” that DCF “does a very good job.

“It’s law enforcement’s main concern … making sure that these children are taken care of properly. The children are on everybody’s mind,” Lopes said.

Lopes revealed in the interview that multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the case, working long hours.

“It is a small community, everyone has a sense of ownership, but it doesn’t matter. Everybody wants to get to the truth and do the right thing,” Lopes said. “As time went (on), certain things didn’t add up. And that happens. We have to vet the information that we receive and dive right into it. This investigation is still ongoing and we’re still collecting information. This definitely had its challenges.”

Lopes said police were first asked by Ana’s employer to do a well-being check, which “very quickly turned into a larger scale inquiry and investigation.”

When Cohasset police went to the Walshes’ home for the well-being check, officers observed the Volvo, with seats down and a plastic liner on the back of the car. Cops later analyzed the car and found the presence of blood in it.

On Jan. 5, a review of data from the defendant’s phone showed that Brian Walshe traveled to his mother’s house, and went by a dumpster near the complex, which was later secured and searched. At least initially, Walshe was “fairly cooperative,” according to Lopes.