Longevity secrets from owner of world’s oldest dog

(NewsNation) — A Florida pooch is celebrating a very special honor.

Chihuahua TobyKeith set the record for world’s oldest dog, according to the Guinness World Records.

Photo credit: Gisela Shore

Toby is 21 years old, which would equate to more than 100 in human years. And even though he’s little, he’s got a big personality, just like his name.

Country music star Toby Keith, who coincidentally shares the same name, reached out to congratulate the handsome hound.

“Now there’s a Big Dog Daddy and a Little Dog Daddy!” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Toby now shares a name with the @GWR's oldest living dog, whose name is TobyKeith. Now there's a Big Dog Daddy and a Little Dog Daddy! https://t.co/MLX73BH9hF — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 15, 2022

The chihuahua’s owner, Gisela Shore shared secrets to her pup’s long life during an appearance Tuesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Shore said diet and exercise are the most important factors.

“I’m not a fan of the pre-feeding which is, you put a bowl on the ground and just let them graze throughout the day. It’s important that you keep a restricted diet. A lot of proteins and vegetables, and a lot of exercise for sure,” Shore said.

TobyKeith also has good friends and lucked out with genetics.