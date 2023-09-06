Lori Vallow appeals guilty verdict, life sentence

(NewsNation) — Lori Vallow has appealed her life sentence and guilty conviction for murdering two of her children.

She claims she was not fit to stand trial due to spending 10 months in a mental hospital.

“Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here,” Vallow said at her sentencing. “Jesus Christ knows no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen, suicides happen, fatal side effects of medications happen.”

Her son, JJ Vallow, 7 and daughter Tylee Ryan, almost 17 at the time, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on the Idaho property of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow was also charged in May with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s late wife.

Lori Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges as Lori. He is scheduled to stand trial in April 2024.