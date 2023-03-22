Lori Vallow Daybell’s life behind bars

(NewsNation) — Lori Vallow Daybell has been returned to Idaho’s Madison County Jail.

Vallow Daybell shares a pod, which is a larger living space, with three other women, according to NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello’s exclusive reporting. She also has her own isolated cell that is monitored 24/7.

Meal options include burritos, lasagna, hamburgers and pizza. She also gets one hour of “worship” per week.

Vallow Daybell is the woman accused of killing her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow. They disappeared in 2019, and their bodies were found in the backyard of her now-husband Chad Daybell’s home.

Vallow Daybell did not waive her right to a swift trial, which is set to begin April 3.