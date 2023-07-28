Lori Vallow didn’t respect the court: Tammy Daybell’s aunt

(NewsNation) — Vicki Hoban, the aunt of Lori Vallow victim Tammy Daybell, will now be allowed to give a victim impact statement at Vallow’s sentencing Monday.

Hoban, who had previously been excluded from speaking, tells NewsNation’s “Banfield” she has “a lot to say.”

Hoban said she wants to address Vallow’s “attitude, her inability to behave herself and to not smirk and laugh and just overall not understanding and respect the court,” Hoban said.

Vallow could face up to life in prison. Vallow’s son, JJ and daughter, Tylee, went missing in September 2019, when they were 7 and 16, respectively. Their bodies were later found on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property.

Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy, died a month later. Authorities initially said she died of natural causes, but investigators grew suspicious when Vallow and Chad Daybell married just weeks later. A second autopsy ended up finding Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation.

After a weekslong trial at which more than 60 witnesses were called to testify, Vallow was found guilty on all charges against her, including the two children’s murders and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s case.

The sentencing for Vallow has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony.

