Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell appear ‘confident’ ahead of trial

BOISE, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — Lori Vallow, the mom accused of killing her two children who went missing in 2019 and were found dead on the property of now-husband Chad Daybell, appeared in court Thursday.

According to EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Sunderland, the pair appeared to be as “confident as ever.”

Vallow is accused of murdering 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old Joshua. They disappeared in 2019, and their bodies were found in the backyard of her Daybell’s home in June of 2020.

In the Thursday hearing, attorneys argued whether Vallow is competent to stand trial. The couple’s trial is scheduled to begin April 3 in Ada County, but John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, has filed several motions to sever the trial. The judge will issue a written decision on whether this will happen, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, who are grandparents of the victims, were present in the courtroom Thursday and then spoke exclusively with NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Thursday was the first time the Woodcocks were in a courtroom with both Lori and Chad.

“That was pretty weird. I don’t know how to describe it, it just felt strange. … A lot of stuff goes through your mind when you sit there looking at the back of them,” Kay said.

“It was nice sitting there and seeing the toll Mother Nature takes on people,” Larry said. “It was nice to see that it also has the consequences on Chad and Lori as it has on us.”