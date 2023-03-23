Lori Vallow made a ‘pit stop’ en route to new jail

(NewsNation) —”Pit Stop” gas station manager Jennifer Willett witnessed Lori Vallow during a pit stop in Declo, Idaho on her way to Boise, where she’s currently in jail.

Willett snapped a photo of Vallow, which appears to show her smiling.

“I didn’t really think much of it,” Willett said on “Banfield.” “I turned around. … The door opened, and I just gasped. That’s Lori Vallow Daybell. She just kind of turned and looked at me. … Lori then used the restroom,” Willett said.

There were a handful of officers who escorted Vallow into the gas station, according to Willett. A female officer went inside the restroom with Vallow.

After they left, Willett says she and her co-workers burned sage in the store to get rid of the “evil.”

Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday that Vallow is by herself at the Ada County Jail.

The Ada County Jail just outside Boise is the largest in the state. As a dorm-style prison, more than 90 inmates can fit into a single room.

She is scheduled to stand trial as planned April 3, but Chad Daybell’s trial will take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported.