Lori Vallow’s statement on Jesus is ‘ridiculous’: Family

(NewsNation) — Larry and Kay Woodcock told NewsNation that Lori Vallow‘s statement at her sentencing in court Monday was “ridiculous.”

Vallow, the Idaho mom convicted earlier this year in the murder of her children, claimed she was in contact with her victims and that all three of them are “happy and busy in the spirit world.”

“Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen,” Vallow said.

“I can tell you right now, that is nothing more than a five-gallon bucket of BS,” Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ Vallow, said during an appearance Monday night on “Banfield.“

Vallow received multiple life sentences Monday. Her son, JJ Vallow, 7 and daughter Tylee Ryan, almost 17 at the time, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on the Idaho property of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell. Vallow was also charged in May with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s late wife.

During the highly publicized trial, where more than 60 witnesses were called to testify, information emerged about Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell’s “doomsday” beliefs.

Judge Steven Boyce responded to Vallow’s statement in court, saying he doesn’t think she “has any remorse for the effort and heartache caused.”

Vicki Hoban, the aunt of Tammy Daybell, also shared on “Banfield” that their family was “confident” they would get justice for all three victims.

“The goal was always to get the maximum sentence for Tammy. We felt all along as a family that she deserved every bit as much justice as the kids, and we felt really confident that the kids would get justice, and they did.”