Lori Vallow’s uncle: Family wants to see justice

(NewsNation) — Lori Vallow’s uncle Rex Conner attended her trial Monday and sat on the prosecution’s side.

“All of us just want to see justice for Tylee and JJ, for Tammy and for Charles,” Conner said during an exclusive interview with NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello.

Conner shared that his family attended the trial to “support each other” and those impacted by the case. He said he couldn’t speak for other family members connected to Vallow because they all have different opinions.

Vallow, 49, has pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two youngest kids and her new husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy.

New developments in the case revealed that authorities searched for all electronic device activity on Vallow and Daybell’s property on key dates they believed Vallow’s children were murdered. They apparently had multiple burner phones as well as suspicious email exchanges.

According to testimony, Vallow’s email was used to order wedding rings for her and Chad while Tammy was still alive. This same user even searched for “wedding dresses in Kauai” on the same day of Tammy’s funeral.

Vallow and Chad Daybell went to Hawaii to get married shortly after Tammy’s death.

Lori’s phone searches:

Wedding rings, dress

Children’s life insurance policy

How to sell a service animal

How to remove a back seat

Chad’s phone searches:

Wedding rings

Cancer’s and Leo’s compatible?

Surprise accusations

Wind direction

Criminal defense attorney Sara Azari pointed out that it’s not that uncommon for people to have multiple phones.

“Lawyers have multiple phones for clients, for personal,” Azari said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

“I have to say, burner phones raise a red flag for criminality and cover up,” Azari said. “I think the defense is going to argue Lori was covering up the affair, but Chad was covering up murder plans.”