LA Airbnb squatter escorted out after 575 days

(NewsNation) — Police escorted Elizabeth Hirschhorn out of a Los Angeles Airbnb guesthouse, where she squatted for 575 days without paying rent.

Sascha Jovanovic initially rented the guesthouse to Hirschhorn for a six-month stay, for which she paid more than $20,000, but when the reservation ended in March 2022, she wouldn’t leave.

Hirschhorn claimed Jovanovic should pay her $100,000 to move out. Under Los Angeles’ Just Cause law, staying in the unit for six months meant Hirschhorn couldn’t be evicted without legal cause unless Jovanovic paid for her relocation. And because Jovanovic extended her contract outside of the Airbnb platform, the company wouldn’t intervene in the dispute.

Jovanovic joined “Banfield” exclusively Monday night to discuss how Hirschhorn finally left the house.

“It was quite a crazy moment because we were in the house, filming with a news channel,” Jovanovic said. “And then these three men started walking on the property, and I had no idea who was walking into it. I approached them, they didn’t want to speak to me. … Then I called the police as a home invasion, three men entering our property.”

Hirschhorn and his attorney are reportedly taking steps to ensure Hirschhorn won’t be able to get back into the house.

Jovanovic also told “Banfield” the condition of the house was much worse than when he initially rented it out.

“There was a lot of flies in the guest house. … There was smell. It was dirty. My first reaction was, ‘Everything has to go or be given to charity,'” Jovanovic said.

