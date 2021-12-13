Lost in New York: Search for missing teen couple

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The parents of two Long Island teens “drunk in love” are searching for the couple after they stopped responding while heading to Manhattan on Thursday.

Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, 15, went into the city by train. They left their cellphones at home and authorities believe they have $1,200.

“Thursday night, they had a sighting at Bubba Gump restaurant in Times Square,” Ann Bonasia, Vincent’s mother, said on Banfield. “It was a confirmed sighting. That was very, very accurate. So they were in the city Thursday. They did arrive in Penn Station Thursday.”

Their parents have been going into the city to look for them.

“Searching for the kids, trying to follow any leads, looking in homeless areas, looking at hostels, anywhere we can find,” said Ehrin Catalano, Kaileigh’s mom.

The parents say as soon as the news got involved, police began tracking the pings on one of the teens’ iPad. Ann Bonasia says her son’s school is also helping ping her son’s Chrome book.

“I really don’t suspect any type of foul play,” James Bonasia, Vincent’s stepfather, said on Banfield. “This is an escapade that we believe that they’ve gone on. We just hope that they once they run out of money, you know, they wise up for lack of a better term and come home to their family who really wants them home.”

Police described Vincent Abolafia as white, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police described Kaileigh Catalano as white, about 5 feet tall and 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “Lil Peep” and black sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Seventh Squad Detectives at 631-852-8752.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.