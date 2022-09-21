Madoff lawyer: I would take Trump’s case if asked

(NewsNation) — Attorney Ira Sorkin, who defended Bernie Madoff and “The Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort, said he would take on Donald Trump’s civil lawsuit case if asked.

“Everyone’s entitled to a defense,” Sorkin said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “The problem he’s run into, of course, is that he apparently doesn’t listen to his lawyers. So you’re dealing with a very difficult client and trying to guide him in the defense of this case.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Trump, with help from his three eldest children, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars in order to “unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system.”

Sorkin believes the most damning part about the lawsuit is that the case is going to be referred to federal authorities.

“There’s an argument to be made the New Yorkers don’t particularly like Mr. Trump … But don’t forget, New York has been the center of trying worldwide major drug dealers, terrorists, mafioso. And that has not prevented a jury from being selected,” Sorkin added.