‘Magic people leave too soon’: Wayne Scot Lukas on Presley

(NewsNation) — Minutes before news broke about Lisa Marie Presley’s death, Wayne Scot Lukas said he sent a text to singer Janet Jackson, asking about Presley’s health.

Presley was married four times, including to Michael Jackson. She wed the King of Pop in 1994; the two were divorced in 1996 as Jackson battled child molestation allegations.

“I was devastated … I’ve gotten calls from all over L.A. As a community, we’re devastated,” Lukas, Hollywood stylist for Jackson, Lukas said during an appearance Thursday night on “Banfield.”

Lukas met Presley when she was best friends with Kevyn Aucoin, a makeup artist who did up Presley as Marilyn Monroe for his book “Making Faces.”

“Lisa Marie is a special person, and special people come in this world once in a while and sprinkle fairy dust on all of us and then they leave, and we’re all better for it,” Lukas said. “I wish they could stay longer, but the magic people seem to leave too soon.”

Presley, Elvis’ only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.