Manafort: Mar-a-Lago speculation coming from Trump haters

(NewsNation) — The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the search, reported Tuesday that documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government nuclear capabilities.

Some of the documents cover U.S. operations so sensitive that even senior national security officials don’t know about them, and aren’t allowed to know about them, according to the newspaper.

During an interview on NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday night, former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort compared Mar-a-Lago speculation to what he went through in solitary confinement, saying the DOJ leaked false information about him.

“It’s the same pattern with Mar-a-Lago. I mean, it’s the big smear. I don’t know what’s true or not,” Manafort said.

Manafort added that anyone who is speculating about the documents found at Mar-a-Lago are “people who hate Trump.”

NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield also spoke with political analyst Bill Kristol and attorney Dan Eckhart about the Post report.

Attorney Dan Eckhart said there’s no explanation to why Trump would have these documents in his home, saying “there’s only a handful of people in the United States that would have access to that, including the former president, and why he would maintain a copy of that document?”

Bill Kristol, editor of the The Bulwark, agreed, saying that the whole idea is “unbelievable.

“These aren’t out of date, necessarily, because Donald Trump is no longer president. Whatever’s in these documents about the ongoing nuclear program, it could be as important today as it was whenever Trump got this briefing,” Kristol said.