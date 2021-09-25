Manhunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend in overdrive; John Walsh on tips coming in

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The manhunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend goes into overdrive. The FBI, police, sheriff’s departments and forensic scientists are hitting the road and cracking open their laptops across the country tracking Brian Laundrie.

Ashleigh Banfield discusses the manhunt with John Walsh, host of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery network. He joins the show for an update on the tips that are pouring in about the case.

Former NYPD detective Thomas Ruskin and former federal prosecutor Lis Wiehl, author of “The Hunt for the Unabomber,” talk about Laurie’s digital footprint.

Plus, there’s a live report on the case from NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

