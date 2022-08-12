Mark McKinnon: ‘Trump believes he’s above the law’

(NewsNation) — A newly public search warrant released Friday confirmed that former President Donald Trump was in possession of top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office last year.

“Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, with Donald Trump, he has once again raised the bar beyond any expectations,” Mark McKinnon, the former adviser to President George Bush and Sen. John McCain said Friday night on “Banfield.”

“The support for Donald Trump has gone from chorus to crickets, among Republican members and supporters because the story has shifted three, four, or five times in the course of about three or four days.”

McKinnon said that nothing could really surprise the American people anymore.

“This has really taken it to a new level. To a nuclear level, I’ll say. But the bottom line is that it shows that Donald Trump believed then, and believes now, that he is above the law,” McKinnon said.

Among the 33 documents the FBI took from Trump’s estate were:

Four sets of “Top Secret Documents”

Three sets of “Secret Documents”

Three sets of “Confidential Documents”

Violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of an investigation and destruction or removal of records, were also cited.

“These documents did not belong to him,” national security and global affairs expert Laura Ballman said Friday night on “Banfield.” “It reminds me of CIA training 101. One of the first things that a junior officer learns is one may cultivate relationships, or information in a classified setting on behalf of the United States of America. Those relationships doesn’t belong to you as an individual. It belongs to the government.”