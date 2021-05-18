Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on serving during a pandemic, the ‘Atlanta child murders’ and not seeking re-election

(NewsNation Now) — It’s not easy being a mayor of an American city, but between a global pandemic, racial protests in the streets, and calls to defund the police, this might be the toughest time an American mayor has ever faced.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms added all this and more to her plate, including a battle over sweeping election reforms and reopening investigations into dozens of killings from over 40 years ago known as the “Atlanta child murders.”

Then earlier this month, she surprised everyone when she announced she won’t be seeking reelection next year.

