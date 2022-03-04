(NewsNation Now) — Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised nearly $15 million for refugee and humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

The actors started a GoFundMe campaign on Thursday with a video that their family would match up to $3 million.

On Friday morning, the campaign had raised around $3.1 million, and by Friday evening they raised over $14 million. Nearly 24,000 people have donated so far.

A statement released by Kunis said, in part:

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

The celebrity couple’s goal is to reach $30 million.