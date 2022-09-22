Military draft sends Russians running for the borders

(NewsNation) — Desperation continues to grow as people try to flee Russia, according to Jonathan Sanders, former CBS News Moscow correspondent and author of “The Russians Emerge.”

Sanders, who is personally trying to help people escape, said that some people who were stopped at the border were given draft notices.

“People in Moscow, who were arrested yesterday at the demonstration … they were pulled into another room, and they thought it was going to be for questioning. They were given draft notices,” Sanders said Thursday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Sanders also says he’s been told that Russian ally Belarus is going to start a draft pretty soon, too.

“They (Belarus) have so many cameras. It looks like downtown Beijing, They got facial recognition. They got people,” Sanders added.