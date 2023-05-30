Nikki Alcaraz found alive in California, boyfriend arrested 

Warning: The details and images in this story may be distressing to some. User discretion is advised. If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. If you are not sure if you or a loved one is a victim of domestic abuse, learn how to identify abuse here.

(NewsNation) — Tennessee mom Nikki Alcaraz has been found alive in Eureka, California after having been missing for three weeks, according to police.

Steven “Tyler” Stratton; Photo: Eureka Police Department

Her boyfriend Tyler Stratton was arrested, after being found with Alcaraz, and booked at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, according to a news release from Eureka police.

Alcaraz and Stratton were on a cross country road trip before disappearing. Pictures of Alcaraz emerged over the weekend from an ATM in Redding, California, showing her selling a phone at a kiosk.

Her family was frustrated that New Mexico police had located the couple earlier but ignored a warrant for Stratton, who is wanted for an unrelated probation violation charge out of Tennessee.

On May 9, an alleged domestic violence act happened between Alcaraz and Stratton in New Mexico. The investigating agency released both Alcaraz and Stratton after investigating the incident. Several days later, a missing person report was filed on Alcaraz in New Mexico.

“Everyone just so confused because… I just felt more angry wondering why they weren’t at least arrested for public intoxication or something,” Alcaraz’s friend Amanda Sanders said Tuesday during an exclusive appearance on “Banfield.” “I feel like none of this would even happen if they would have spent the weekend in jail. I’m just glad that it had a happy ending at least.”

Alcaraz’s brother Josh also confirmed Tuesday with “Banfield” that his sister made contact with her family when Stratton was arrested.

Alcaraz’s family worried she was is in danger, claiming a history of domestic violence in her relationship with Stratton. The couple had a run-in with law enforcement in California, where a witness reportedly saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face.

The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report noted Stratton also claimed he was hit.

Alcaraz’s brother also claimed Stratton beat Nikki Alcaraz to the point of a traumatic brain injury and a broken hand or wrist. Photographs taken by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office show extensive bruising on her arm, and a black eye.

Alcaraz was seen May 6 in New Mexico, when she called a family friend about an incident with Stratton. The friend drove out to New Mexico and stayed with Alcaraz overnight. Afterward, Alcaraz left, saying she needed to find Stratton. On May 9, her sister received a text saying Alcaraz was in Arizona and intended to drive to California.

Though the case had some alarming similarities with the infamous Gabby Petito case, Nikki Alcaraz’s family held out hope for her return since the photo surfaced.