Moby shares why he hates touring, will no longer listen to Michael Jackson

(NewsNation Now) — When Moby released his latest album “Reprise” in 2021, he says the pandemic made touring impossible. And he’s fine what that.

“I’m going to be honest, which might end up getting me into a little bit of trouble… I love playing live music — with friends, by myself, what have you — but I hate touring,” Moby told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

The musician and producer, who has sold over 20 million albums, said his favorite way to play live music is covering songs on an acoustic guitar while eating some vegan pizza and in his backyard.

“When I realized that the album was coming out during the pandemic, as horrifying as the pandemic was, as disruptive as it was, I was kind of glad that touring wasn’t even going to be an option and that way no one would even ask me,” Moby said.

When asked about how fans should consider artists who have faced a reckoning over their behavior in recent years, Moby said it’s up to them to decide if they want to continue consuming their work.

There are some artists who exist in a “gray area,” he said. Moby had a longstanding feud with Eminem after he called the rapper’s music misogynistic and homophobic, but he said context could make the work more defensible.

“It’s sort of ironic that I’m defending him, but Eminem’s defense was always that he was writing and rapping from a point of view of a character, like it wasn’t him it was a character, and my issue was that his 12-year-old fans at the time didn’t know that,” Moby said.

But it’s different when it comes to artists who faced more “egregious” allegations, according to Moby, who said he personally can no longer listen to music by Michael Jackson.

“I feel like people tend to be more forgiving if they really like the person’s work which is definitely an understandable but double standard,” Moby said.