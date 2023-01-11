Mom of slain student: ‘We have to look ahead’

(NewsNation) — Idaho victim Ethan Chapin’s mother shared a heartfelt message Wednesday on Facebook, in which she speaks about what kind of person her son was.

We’ve spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter. Cards, talks, walks, hikes, tears, you name it.

Yesterday, we successfully dropped them off back at the University of Idaho. Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her. It did this momma’s heart good to hear it!! The support from the University of Idaho and the MPD/ISP has been profound. Maizie and Hunter are rockstars and we couldn’t be more proud of them. Their job now is just be kids. Start where they left off. Keep goals and aspirations in mind.

For an update, anything we/Ethan had is now frozen with the defense. For us, it involves two vehicles, E’s belonging and a nice set of golf clubs. We’ve met with prosecutors, handled media inquiries (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked and continue to try and process our new normal. However, nothing has changed. We spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn’t change the outcome. We have to look ahead.

What we’ve confirmed…Ethan is who he was because of our family. His foundation was unwavering. He was so loved he didn’t know any different. He was profoundly supported and our family of five was different than others and so very special. He loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet. The stories are endless and amazing. He touched lives we had no idea existed. Ethan was incredible.

We did a great job. We will still do a great job. And as always, we are eternally grateful to so many of you. We can’t possibly reply to all your notes but we read them all, and your kindness and support means the world to us.

“And I shall allow the memories to prod me into doing better with all those still living.” Nicholas P. Wolterstorff

Jim and Stacy

