Moselle crime scene: What will Murdaugh jury see?

(NewsNation) — Before closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, jurors will tour Moselle, the massive property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin took a trip through Moselle and shared what he saw Tuesday on “Banfield.”

He also spoke with locals who say the property looks very different than what it was a couple of years ago. Trees were apparently much shorter when the murders took place, and neighbors could actually see into the property, according to locals.

“Crime tourists,” who want to learn more about the investigation, have also paid several visits to the site, according to Entin.

On June 7, 2021, investigators have said, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh was shot four or five times with a rifle, while 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was killed by two shotgun blasts near kennels on the family’s sprawling Colleton County property.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. Before the jury visit issue came up, both sides suggested that closing statements and deliberations could begin this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

