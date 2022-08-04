Mother of 3 loses house, wedding in Kentucky floods

(NewsNation) — A mother of three lost her house and her wedding last week after historic floods hit Kentucky and killed at least 37 people.

Chantella Collins was making final preparations for the wedding last week, only to have the decorations float away when her house was flooded. Also under water was the venue where she was set to get married.

“It’s complete devastation everywhere,” Collins said of the current situation in Kentucky. She joined NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Thursday and provided an assessment of the recovery effort on the ground.

The family found an apartment to stay in until they figure out a permanent solution. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross have been called in, helping with temporary housing and other basic necessities.

Gov. Andy Beshear has said the rebuild would likely take years, and in the near term, Kentuckians are now dealing with intense heat and humidity, exacerbating the poor living conditions.

As for Collins’ wedding, she said it’s back of mind right now.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Collins said. “We can have another wedding another time.”