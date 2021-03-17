Music icon Corey Hart weighs in on the lasting global legacy of ‘Sunglasses at Night’

(Banfield) — 80’s icon Corey Hart shared in his first American interview in 20 years how he was inspired to write his global hit ‘Sunglasses at Night’ along with what it was like achieving musical success as a young adult.

Corey achieved 32 top 40 singles, sold over 16 million records, and was even inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Some of his more iconic songs including ‘Sunglasses at Night’ and ‘Never Surrender’.

