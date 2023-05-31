Neighbors in ‘shock’ after child’s murder, body in bucket 

HARAHAN, La. (NewsNation) — A Louisiana community is still reeling as they wait for answers regarding the brutal murder of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Hannah Landon, 43, the girlfriend of Bella’s father Michael, is facing first-degree murder charges after video was captured of Landon hauling a chlorine bucket down the street with Bella’s body inside. She then allegedly dropped the bucket off in front of Bella’s mother’s doorstep. Landon could face the death penalty.

Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich determined Bella was killed before being placed in the bucket. The cause of death was “manual strangulation, accompanied by multiple blows to the head.”

Landon was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond, according to authorities. There is still a heavy police presence in the Harahan neighborhood, a suburb of New Orleans. NewsNation’s West Coast correspondent Alex Caprariello spoke with neighbors for their reaction.

The neighborhood is incredibly close-knit and the news of Bella’s death has them in “shock.”

Neighbors said they saw Landon and Bella together all the time. They were usually spotted taking walks, riding bikes or playing in the pool

Landon is reportedly Michael’s long-time girlfriend. She moved into the home with Michael and the family around four years ago, when Bella was likely only 2.

At this point, there is no word yet on a possible motive. But NewsNation has learned that Landon and Bella’s mom Jennifer had at least two violent encounters, which were listed in a restraining order Landon filed for in 2021.