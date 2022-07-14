New Jersey man unearths buried rolls of cash totaling $1,000

(NewsNation) — Houses have histories, and the older they are, the more history they have.

Rich Gilson uncovered buried rolls of cash totaling about $1,000 while clearing out debris from previous house renovations. He believes the bills may have been buried for up to 90 years.

Gilson and his wife Suzanne had updated their 1920s-era home in Wildwood, New Jersey and say the money was located in the “furthest corner from the entry of the crawl space.”

Suzanne told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that she believes the money was probably from a hard working guy during the Depression who decided to hide the money for his family. Rich said he also wondered if someone robbed a bank, or simply didn’t trust banks during that time.

Rich also told “Banfield” that it’s believed the property next door may have been home to a brothel at one point.