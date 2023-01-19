New report shows Kohberger’s connection to Idaho victims

(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer.

They said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he had a strict vegan order and would make sure his order did not come in contact with animal products.

People magazine also confirmed that a now-deleted Instagram account apparently belonging to Bryan Kohberger followed Idaho stabbing victims Mogen, Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

Steve Helling, a senior writer for People magazine, also learned that Kohberger messaged at least one of the female victims.

The judge in Kohberger’s case issued a gag order, excluding attorneys representing “any interested party in the case.”

This order includes anyone who works for the court, witnesses, victims and the families of victims from talking about the case outside a courtroom.

The prohibition came in an order Thursday, which makes stricter a previous ruling that placed a gag order on police, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation since it began, which prompted scrutiny from the public and victims’ families.