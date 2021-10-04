NewsNation exclusive: New forensic sketches of Brian Laundrie

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A woman who is arguably the world’s greatest forensic artist shared on “Banfield” Monday six new portraits she created of what Brian Laundrie might look like now.

Lois Gibson joined the show last week to explain what he may look like. Now, she’s created photographs based on what she thinks he might do to change his appearance.

“I’ve got my opinion, having worked murders for 39 years,” Gibson said. “This is what I think he would do.”

Gibson holds a 2017 Guinness World Record for most identifications by a forensic artist. She also did the first sketch that aired on “America’s Most Wanted” — that sketch would ultimately end up identifying the suspect and solve the case.

“He (Laundrie) has like super distinctive facial hair,” Gibson said. “It’s incredibly distinctive. So if I were him, I would shave.”

She thinks Laundrie has distinctive teeth, which could be used to recognize him. She also suspects he will have “too much sun” and have lost weight.

Gibson says the number one item criminals use for disguise is a ball cap. The second item: sunglasses.

The search for Laundrie continued Monday, entering its third week.

Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him Sept. 14 as he headed for a hike at the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, though they did not report him missing until a few days later. Investigators have focused an intensive search on the area.

This weekend, a hiker told authorities he believes he saw Laundrie near the Appalachian Trial.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Her body was discovered days later at Grand Teton National Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch "Banfield" weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

