NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield to launch mentorship program featuring top broadcast journalists

CHICAGO, IL (Oct. 21, 2021)—NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s (Nasdaq: NXST) wholly-owned news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that veteran anchor/reporter Ashleigh Banfield will launch a new mentorship program in November, designed to provide guidance and advice for individuals pursuing a career in broadcast journalism. “Rising Tide: The Value in Mentoring Others,” will be a free monthly symposium that brings together top leaders in broadcast television with those who are just getting started in the field or simply seeking advice from the very best in the profession.

The sessions will feature an interview segment with Ms. Banfield, host of NewsNation’s BANFIELD, and a VIP Mentor, who will then field questions from participants. Dan Abrams, Mika Brzezinski, Sam Champion, Bob Costas, S.E. Cupp, Savannah Guthrie, Harvey Levin, Lisa Ling, Meghan McCain, Deborah Norville, Jesse Palmer, Thomas Roberts and Elizabeth Vargas have signed on to participate, as have other titans of broadcast journalism.

The series, which will also be released as a podcast, responds to a growing need to connect young people in the broadcast business with veterans in the industry, and to improve the craft and the culture.

“I recently addressed the importance of mentoring younger colleagues on my program and the response was overwhelming,” said Ms. Banfield. “I saw a need that wasn’t being met as robustly as it should be, and I’ve decided to step in and do something about it. Broadcast journalism is incredibly competitive, and we need to help those who are just starting out in the field as much as possible.”

“Rising Tide” will debut in November. Anyone interested in registering to participate can do so through https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/rising-tide

BANFIELD airs weeknights on NewsNation at 10 p.m. ET. Check your local channels here, or stream live here. NewsNation is available weekdays from 6 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET, and weeknights from 5 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday. On weekends the network airs original newscasts from 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, followed by encore presentations of BANFIELD. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 6,000 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when, and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.