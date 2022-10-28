North Carolina man says his house is haunted

(NewsNation) — Shane Booth, who believes his North Carolina home is haunted, says despite the paranormal activity he experiences, it’s still his “happy place.”

Booth started hearing abnormal things right when he moved in. At one point, his dog’s bone apparently floated through the kitchen.

“It’s hard to believe. I don’t believe myself when I talk about it,” Booth said Friday night on “Banfield.” He assured us that “there was no wine involved.”

The home used to be a church from 1891, according to Booth.

According to a Vivint Home Security survey, 49% of people believe their house is haunted. And while ghostly squatters used to scare away potential buyers, they may now be a selling point.

Eearlier this year, the Rhode Island house that inspired the horror film “The Conjuring” sold above the asking price, for $1.5 million.

Dozens of Airbnb listings actually advertise their supposed apparitions.