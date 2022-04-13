NYC subway suspect revealed plans in YouTube videos

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Frank R. James, 62, was stopped by NYPD officers at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday and taken into custody without incident about 30 hours after the subway shooting.

While the manhunt may be over for James, there are still a lot of important questions that need answers.

Police say James has posted hours of videos online, making lengthy rants with violent and bigoted themes, and more recently criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason G. Weiss joined NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Wednesday to help break down the issue.

Weiss says it’s a very difficult case because “we don’t generally prosecute words in this country.”

“The question has to become, obviously, why didn’t somebody who sees these videos, report these videos to law enforcement. And if so, what could have been done to prevent this attack?”

Weiss says we have to look back on what happened and see how we can try to change law enforcement tactics.

“We’re far too reactive and not nearly proactive enough,” Weiss added.

James is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann.