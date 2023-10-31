Ohio social worker accused of sex with minor issued new bond

  • Payton Shires charged with sexual conduct with a minor she counseled 
  • Defendant now faces two charges of witness intimidation
  • Shires allegedly threatened to kill minor's mother 

