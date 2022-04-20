On time, with baggage: Study ranks best US airlines

(NewsNation) — It seems like everyone is traveling again now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased, and choosing which airline to take can be difficult.

On Tuesday, WalletHub published a report that ranked the “best” US airlines to consider when taking your next trip.

The personal finance website compared the nine largest U.S. airlines, plus two regional carriers, across 16 important metrics.

The report is based on cancellations, delays, baggage mishaps, in-flight comfort and cost vs. in-flight amenities.

Delta ranked first, beating out United, which was last year’s winner.

Delta is “just reliable. They had the least number of cancellations, delays, denied boardings. They’re also one of the most pet-friendly carriers, which has been more and more of a consumer concern. And then lastly, great comfort, so more leg-room,” WalletHub financial analyst Jill Gonzalez said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

WalletHub also determined that Frontier Airlines is the “cheapest,” and JetBlue ranked as the “most comfortable.”

Alaska was ranked as the “safest” airline to fly, according to the study.

Here are the best airlines in 2022, according to WalletHub: