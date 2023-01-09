Oregon mom hopes Idaho killings will bring attention to her son’s murder

(NewsNation) — Online sleuths believe an Oregon cold case from 2021 bears similarities to the Idaho homicides.

On August 13, 2021, in Salem, Oregon, Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were stabbed in the middle of the night while they slept. Travis died at the scene, and Jamilyn survived 19 stab wounds.

As noted by the sleuths, both attackers used a knife; and in both cases, there were survivors left untouched in the home.

Although the almost 15-month-old Oregon case has gone cold, Myra Juetten, Travis’ mom, told “Banfield” she hopes Idaho will bring attention to her son’s case once again.

“There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s a connection. But I’m hopeful that this will reinvigorate this case and bring attention to my son’s murder,” Myra said.

The Oregon murder also happened on the 13th of the month, sleuths pointed out.

“My son was amazing young man, and it’s very hard not to have any answers. I just wish somebody could come forward just to give that extra piece to the puzzle that we need,” Myra said. “I can’t even start grieving until I have an answer, so it’s very difficult for my family.”

Reward information:

Up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Travis Juetten. Contact Marion County, OR Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211 or text TIPMSCO to 8447411.

Tips can also be emailed to jvanhorn@co.marion.or.us.