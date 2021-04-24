Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin discusses adjusting to COVID restrictions, stepping behind the scenes for ‘Feel Through’ film on ‘Banfield’

(Banfield) – In 1987, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the film Children of a Lesser God and – to date – she is the only deaf actress to have done so.

Oscar-winning actress and deaf activist Marlee Matlin joined Ashleigh Banfield Friday to discuss how COVID-19 restrictions, for example the mask mandates, impacted her ability to lip-read and therefore communicate with others. Matlin also explained her journey behind the scenes as the executive producer for the Academy Award nominated film Feeling Through.

